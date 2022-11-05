Mitchell Robinson injury update won’t please Knicks fans

The New York Knicks will be without their reliable center and defensive anchor Mitchell Robinson in the next few games due to injury.

To recall, Robinson was forced to exit Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sore right knee. Ahead of Saturday’s game with the Boston Celtics, though, the Knicks ruled out the big man and revealed that he’s actually dealing with a sprained right knee.

Per Marc J. Spears of Undefeated, the Knicks plan to re-evaluate Robinson in a week up to 10 days. That means he’ll be sidelined until at least mid-November.

Furthermore, healing from the injury doesn’t mean he’ll be ready to suit up quickly. The Knicks are expected to be cautious of Robinson’s condition, especially since he has a history with knee injury and other health issues.

With Mitchell Robinson out for some time, the Knicks will need Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims to fill the void he left in the middle. Hartenstein replaced Robinson against the Sixers, recording eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in New York’s 106-104 win. Sure enough, the team will be hoping for a similar production from him or more as they navigate through the injury.

After playing the Celtics on Saturday, the Knicks will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder next week. Robinson could miss all those games, though it is still possible he returns by the end of the said week.