Knicks fans will be dreaming playoffs after wild stat in blowout win over Pistons

The New York Knicks marked their first win of the season in style after they completely destroyed the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, 130-106. It was a tremendous way to kick things off in their first home game of the season as the Knicks finally gave their fans something to smile about.

Friday’s demolition job marked New York’s biggest win in their home opener in a quarter of a century (h/t ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter):

The Knicks cruised to a 130-106 win over the Pistons, their largest victory in a home opener since the 1996-97 season (27 pts). The Knicks have won their home opener by 20+ points 7 times previously, and reached the playoffs in each one of those seasons.

That’s a very long time and a very impressive record-breaking victory. The Pistons aren’t exactly a contender in the Eastern Conference this season, but the Knicks will still be more than happy to take this win. This is especially after their disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener.

The bit about the playoffs is perhaps even more noteworthy than the record. It’s obviously way too early and the sample size is extremely small, but the fact that the Knicks have gone on to the postseason every single time they came out with such a strong performance in their season opener has to be a good sign.

Either way, you can’t blame Knicks fans for dreaming this early in the season. As always, though, they know that they will need to cautiously keep their expectations in check.