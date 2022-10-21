NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022

How sweet it is that the NBA is back in action! With every team around the association having played at least one game to open up their season, the Detroit Pistons will head to where the lights shine the brightest in the Big Apple to take on the New York Knick for their home opener. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick will be made.

Now in his fifth season as the Pistons’ main man in charge, head coach Dwane Casey will hope to be a squad that punches their ticket to postseason play for the first time since 2019. A year ago, Detroit compiled a horrendous record of 22-59, but there is some optimism surrounding this team regarding its young and upcoming talent.

It didn’t seem too long ago that the New York Knicks were a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record and looking like a true threat around the league, but that cause for celebration was short-lived when they took a couple of steps back during last year’s campaign by finishing eight games under .500 at 37-45. Despite the disappointment of last season and also losing in this year’s opener against the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime 115-112, New York believes it has all of the right pieces to return to the glory land of the postseason.

Here are the Pistons-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Knicks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7 (+110)

New York Knicks: -7 (-110)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

No question, Detroit is ready to prove that they can be a competitive squad despite being in the midst of an obvious rebuild. No doubt, things got off to a rocky start in their last contest when they started the matchup versus Orlando licking their wounds as they found themselves licking their wounds trailing 21-6 in the opening moments. However, the same franchise that has missed out on the playoffs in 11 0f the last 13 years was as resilient as ever as they stormed back to take the lead at halftime and eventually got themselves in the win column for the first time this season.

On Wednesday, Detroit was lifted up by the debut of Bojan Bogdanovic, who dropped 24 points on 8/16 shooting while also connecting on 60% of his three-point attempts. Whether it was Bojan lighting it up from downtown or point guard Cade Cunningham hitting big-time shots when Detroit needed it the most, the Pistons will need their best players to show up if they are going to go 2-0 and cover the spread in New York.

More specifically, it will be vital for Detroit to limit the turnovers and keep shooting at a high clip. Against Orlando, the Pistons only turned the ball over 13 times and hit on 36.8% of their three-ball attempts throughout the night. Not to mention, but rookie guard Jalen Ivey certainly looked like a future star in this league with 19 points on 8-15 from the floor, so expect the young man from Purdue to continue to light it up and be a huge reason Detroit gets the job done on Friday night.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Alas, things looked like they were finally clicking for the Knicks two short seasons ago, but like they have often done in the past, New York disappointed in grand fashion by missing out on the playoffs entirely. Clearly, head coach Tom Thibodeau has some weapons at his disposal, but a more consistent playing style will need to be in order if the Knicks want to make any noise this season.

Already starting 0-1, the Knicks will hope to play a complete 48 minutes of basketball when they suit up for play later this evening. In order to cover the spread and avoid going 0-2 for the fourth time in their last six years, New York needs to dig deep and find a way to start off better. During the first half against the Grizzlies, New York only saw a slim lead one time and trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before slowly chipping away. While it was too little too late, it is vital for the Knickerbockers to get Madison Square Garden on their feet from the opening tip-off.

Furthermore, who is going to step up and lead this Knicks squad to their first victory of the year? At first glance, look no further than New York’s top three playmakers in Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and R.J. Barrett to carry the load for this squad. On Wednesday, the trio combined for only 50 points and will need to be more efficient in all areas to help their team overcome the Pistons.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick

On paper, the Knicks are the more well-rounded team but don’t sleep on a Pistons squad that is led by a youth movement that few teams within the league possess. While they may lack experience, Detroit is a fearless squad and is seemingly playing with no pressure. Take the Pistons to cover the +7 point spread and possibly have a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

