New York Knicks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon in his right shoulder, according to a Thursday article from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The procedure, performed Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery and considered successful, will require five months of recovery and rehabilitation,” wrote Wojnarowski. “Sims, 24, is expected to be prepared for the start of training camp in September, the Knicks said.”

Jericho Sims, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 3.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in 52 games played and 16 starts. He did not play in New York’s five-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks took a playoff series win over the Cavs following a 106-95 victory over Cleveland in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. New York guard Jalen Brunson, who led the Knicks with 23 points while dishing four assists, joined Walt Frazier as the only Knicks point guards to have five or more games of at least 20 points in the NBA Playoffs.

Brunson’s father, Rick, played point guard for the Knicks from 1999-2001, according to Associated Press Sports Writer Tom Withers.

“I thought about that today. It’s a really cool experience, knowing that my Dad played here,” Brunson said, via the Associated Press. “He didn’t lead that team, but he was on that team that got to the Finals.

“It’s special and the connection with my Dad and everything, it’s all full circle. It’s really special.”

The Knicks will move on to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat took the Bucks down in five games, earning a 128-126 victory in Fiserv Forum on Wednesday behind the 42 points scored by forward Jimmy Butler. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 38 points.

The Knicks will tip off against the Heat at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.