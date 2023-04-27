David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

There’s no question that the New York Knicks’ addition of Jalen Brunson was one of the best signings of the offseason. Although he was not named an All-Star, Brunson had an All-Star caliber season. His career year helped lead the Knicks to a playoff finish despite getting off to an inconsistent start to the season. Now with the Knicks’ first round series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brunson has etched his name in team playoff history by joining Walt Frazier as the only Knicks point guards to have five or more games of at least 20 points in the playoffs as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Knicks point guards with 5+ 20-point games in a playoffs: — Jalen Brunson

— Walt Frazier that’s it. pic.twitter.com/ILldWbN71H — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 27, 2023

Jalen Brunson signed with Knicks as a free agent in the offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. The move was not without controversy though. In any case, the Knicks are thrilled to have Brunson in the fold. Through the first four games of the series, Brunson was averaging a playoff career-high 24.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals with shooting splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 28 percent shooting from three-point line and 94.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In Game 5 to close out the series, Brunson finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Brunson scored 20 or more points in all five games of this series. Walt Frazier was the last Knicks point guard to win a championship. Knicks fans are hoping that at some point, Brunson can bring them the same sort of success.