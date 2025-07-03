Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy exited Wednesday's game after suffering an injury scare. The Dodgers earned a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, but attention turned to Muncy's injury status after the game. Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are “optimistic” following the initial tests, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Further updates should be provided within the next day or two. The Dodgers will continue to closely monitor Muncy's status. LA will host Chicago once again on Thursday night. Muncy's status for the contest has yet to be announced, but one has to imagine he won't play even if the team receives more good news on Thursday.

Los Angeles won't want to risk further injury by rushing Muncy back too soon. The 34-year-old is hoping to avoid a long-term absence, however.

A two-time All-Star, Muncy is hitting .250/.375/.457 across 315 plate appearances in 2025. The Dodgers infielder has also recorded an .832 OPS to go along with 13 home runs and 10 doubles. He has endured ups and downs over the past few seasons, but Muncy has swung the bat fairly well in recent action.

Overall, the Dodgers hold an 8.5 game lead in the National League West over the San Diego Padres. The San Francisco Giants trail LA by nine games.

Heading into the '25 campaign, the Dodgers were expected by many to win the division. San Diego and San Francisco challenged them through the first couple months of the regular season, though. In June, however, the Dodgers established themselves as the clear front-runner in the division.

Barring a collapse, it appears as if Los Angeles will cruise to yet another division win.

The Dodgers and White Sox will play on Thursday night at 10:10 PM EST in Los Angeles. LA will be in the driver's seat to earn another win, but Chicago will attempt to pull off a big upset on the road.