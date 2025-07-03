The Sacramento Kings are trying to make a push to acquire Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade deal, but The Athletic's Sam Amick says there has been “zero progress” made in those talks.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer previously reported the Kings' interest in Kuminga, noting interest in a possible trade involving Malik Monk. Matt George of ABC10 and Locked On Kings reported Wednesday night on Sacramento trying to “put pressure” on Golden State to make a Kuminga deal instead of paying a player who doesn't want to be there. George also mentioned the Kings dangling players like Devin Carter and Dario Saric plus draft compensation to entice the Warriors to make a trade, but Keegan Murray wouldn't be involved.

But as Amick noted, nothing appears to be moving forward in these talks. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel highlighted how the Dubs have “zero interest” in trading Kuminga to the rival Kings and are in no rush to make a move with the young forward. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported “nothing is near the finish line” when it comes to the Warriors and Kuminga.

Kings staying busy this offseason

New Kings general manager Scott Perry has been busy this offseason trying to retool his roster. In addition to the Jonathan Kuminga discussions, Sacramento is in the process of working out a sign-and-trade deal with the Detroit Pistons for Dennis Schroder, while both Monk and DeMar DeRozan have continuously come up in trade rumors. Russell Westbrook has also been linked to the Kings as they try to fix their point guard situation. Furthermore, Sacramento traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Saric.

It doesn't appear as if Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine will be going anywhere, but Perry remains hard at work trying to make other moves. Will the Kings wind up executing a Kuminga deal? As or right now, it doesn't appear likely, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.