Obi Toppin hasn't necessarily lived up to expectations since the New York Knicks selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. As the NBA offseason gets fully into swing, one team is already calling the Knicks about a potential Toppin trade.

The Indiana Pacers have emerged as leading trade suitor for Toppin, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. There's no word yet on exactly what the Pacers would offer New York in a deal for Toppin.

Since joining the Knicks, Toppin has appeared in 201 games. However, he has made just 15 starts. Toppin has averaged seven points and three rebounds over his Knicks tenure. He averaged just under 16 minutes a game last season and turned that into 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Falling short in the postseason once again, the Knicks look poised to make some changes. With Toppin not living up to the hype, perhaps New York could move on. In that case, the Pacers seem extremely interested.

Indiana has Myles Turner at center and just used their first-round draft pick on power forward Jarace Walker. Still, after trading Domantis Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings, the Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding, grabbing just 41.5 boards a night.

A change of scenery might do Obi Toppin some good. On the Pacers, he'll look for more playing time and an opportunity to make more of an impact. New York would then gain some added flexibility and future assets to work with. While Toppin remains on the Knicks for now, a trade to the Pacers could be in his immediate future.