Obi Toppin has endeared himself to New York Knicks faithful over his first three seasons as a fan favorite. Despite the fans liking him, NBA rumors are that Toppin might not be too happy himself with the Knicks, reports New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

“A source said Toppin was frustrated at times with his role, although he refrained from complaining to the media.”

This is big news ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. Obi Toppin will become a restricted free agent next summer if he and the Knicks don't come to an agreement on a contract extension before this season, so he is definitely a trade candidate if the Knicks decide he is not worth the money. With rumors of his desire for an increased role, the Knicks could just opt to move on.

As long as Julius Randle is with the Knicks it will be hard for Obi Toppin to step into the limelight. Tom Thibodeau has made it clear that he won't play the two together, and Randle is consistently close to 40 minutes a night. This pretty much guarantees that Toppin will continue to see plenty of the bench.

If the Knicks do decide to trade Obi Toppin, it would most likely come for a late-first round pick with his current value; if they wanted to move into the lottery by dealing Toppin they would have to sweeten the pot a little bit. Overall, rumors surrounding Obi Toppin's future with the Knicks are something to watch as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches.