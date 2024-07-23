Former Washington Wizards star and current influencer podcast host Gilbert Arenas used some choice words during a xenophobic, ignorant rant aimed at Team USA star Joel Embiid and South Sudan's national basketball team following their near-upset with Team USA in London. This hateful tirade triggered a response from New York Knicks free agent big man Precious Achiuwa, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out Arenas' ignorance.

“It’s a privilege to have these resources,” said Achiuwa. “Thank God for your blessings instead of using it to tear someone else down. We rise by lifting others!”

The 24-year-old center came over to the Knicks in the OG Anunoby trade and ended up starting 18 of 49 games with the Knicks due to a rash of injuries. As a starter, Precious Achiuwa averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Achiuwa also played big minutes in the playoffs for New York because of injuries. Although he's still a free agent, Achiuwa remains open to a return to the Knicks.

Why Precious Achiuwa responded to Gilbert Arenas's blatant xenophobia

Team USA escaped South Sudan 101-100 in an Olympic tune-up on Saturday, clinching the win with a LeBron James layup in the final 10 seconds. South Sudan, a 43.5-point underdog before the game, nearly beat a team of NBA All-Stars. South Sudan led by double digits for much of the game, leading many to think the four-time defending gold medalists were not reaching their full potential.

However, Arenas, who has never played for an Olympic team and only has international experience playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, also drew Embiid's ire from his comments.

“I'm Cameroonian… if it was that negative, it's just disappointing because you see what African basketball has done for us to be in this position to be able to make some sort of impact,” said Embiid after Team USA's win over Germany.

Not only were his comments disappointing, but so was when Arenas mimicked using a blowgun to reference South Sudan and its players, implying it was insulting to lose a basketball game to someone from that background.

“We almost lost to the ahi-ahi tribe,” Arenas said while spouting his ignorance.

“This is crazy. Man, Embiid is over there god damn throwing the game. He [was] throwing the game for his cousins and s***. We ain’t supposed to be losing to air up there,” said Arenas, who again has never played for Team USA.

Arenas targeted Embiid because the Philadelphia 76ers star chose to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, turning down opportunities to represent France and Cameroon.

“They don’t even have shoes. They get their shoes from America. We’ve got to ship them shoes. They don’t even have basketball rims, dog. Manute Bol, I saw he had to walk like an hour and a half to shoot basketballs. … They are shooting on peach baskets in [the] dirt, no shoes,” Arena continued.

Despite what Arenas may think, South Sudan’s basketball program, led by former NBA veteran Luol Deng, has made impressive progress, resulting in their qualification for the 2024 Olympics and showcased that progress in a gritty loss to Team USA. They secured an Olympic spot by finishing as the top-ranked African team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They beat Great Britain 84-81 in a summer exhibition game and fell to Argentina 81-72 in their initial friendly match on July 15.

This won't be the last time Team USA and South Sudan cross paths. They are in Group C, which includes Serbia and Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. Hopefully, Gilbert Arenas will take what Precious Achiuwa said to heart and show some respect next time.