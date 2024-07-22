Mikal Bridges is forming the Villanova Infinity Gauntlet on the New York Knicks. Teaming up with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and the talented Knicks' roster will give him a new chance to play for a competitive team.

Bridges was originally announced to wear No. 1 with his new team, holding up his new jersey at his introduction, but he is now making a change. He's going back to No. 25, making the reunion with his Villanova teammates even more like old times.

Bridges announced the change himself, acknowledging how many people had already ordered his Knicks jersey. At the very least, he's announcing this with plenty of time for fans to get the right jersey before the regular season begins.

Mikal Bridges fortifies Knicks' depth on the wing

After wearing No. 1 with the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges is going back to No. 25 after wearing it with the Phoenix Suns, Villanova and in high school.

The ‘Nova Knicks are more than happy to welcome Bridges into the fold. He will form a fantastic wing duo with OG Anunoby, who can each guard a variety of stars and provide spacing for Brunson and Julius Randle to cook defenders. Bridges was overextended as the top option for the Nets but should now be in a role he can excel in.

After spending one and a half years with the Nets, listening to Hart and others joke about how it's inevitable that he'll come to the Knicks, Bridges is finally on his way there. He shot down the idea that he demanded a trade, insisting that he did his best to win in Brooklyn. But with the Nets so far away from being a good team, they decided to actually rebuild, striking a rare trade with their rival in New York City.

The Knicks are seen as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference along with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. The addition of Mikal Bridges is one of the major reasons why.