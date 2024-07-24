Charlie Woods has gone viral once again and this time, it's for a poor performance on the golf course. The son of Tiger Woods competed in the United States Junior Amateur this weekend. Unfortunately, he shot a 12-over 82 in the first round, putting him out of contention for the title.

The youngster qualified for the event by shooting a one-under 71, the lowest score in his qualifier. Woods was photographed walking off the 18th green, and his frustration showed.

Charlie shot an 80 in his second round, finishing the tournament at 21-over and missing the cut. This is the first time Woods has ever played in the US Junior Amateur and at just 15 years old, he is among the youngest players in the field. Tiger was 15 when he won his Junior Amateur title and became the youngest player to ever win the event.

That is just one of the many unrealistic expectations placed on Charlie as he attempts to make it in the sport his father dominated. Tiger is just one of two repeat winners of the event and the only three-time champion.

Tiger was following his son around Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan for his round on Monday and made some headlines of his own. The 48-year-old was walking the course in shorts and no leg sleeve. That showed off the scar he has from his car accident in February of 2021. He made it to Michigan after missing the cut in the Open Championship last week.

The future of Tiger and Charlie Woods

Charlie Woods' future in golf is still very bright. He is not his dad, but almost no one ever has been or will be. While he struggled at this year's Junior Amateur, he has four more opportunities until he ages out at 19. The event is one of the most prestigious in all of golf and there's no shame in not performing on a major championship golf course.

The next time golf fans will see Charlie is likely the PNC Championship in December. The event pits teams of two family members against each other in a two-day event. The Woods duo finished in fifth last season, six shots behind Bernhard Langher and his son Jason.

Tiger's calendar looks similar to his son's in terms of golf events. After his Friday round at the Open, he said his next event would be the Hero World Challenge, starting on December 5 per ESPN. The unofficial event is hosted by Woods in The Bahamas. After that, he will join up with Charlie for the PNC.

Woods' major season was disappointing as he missed the cut in the final three majors. He set the record at The Masters by making his 24th consecutive cut in the event back in April. He says he will continue to play in golf's biggest events as long as he feels like he can still win.