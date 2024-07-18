Team USA basketball held off a strong first two quarters challenge from Team Serbia in an international exhibition (showcase) match Wednesday before taking control in the third quarter en route to a 105-79 win.

Coach Steve Kerr's American team fended off a challenge from a hungry Serbian team led by reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a cast of unsung heroes to win big, assuaging concerns about the team not quite being ready for the big stage.

Afterward, former NBA star Gilbert “Agent Zero” Arenas had stern comments on Kerr's rotation, specifically involving former NBA MVP and current 76ers star Joel Embiid. Arenas' comments came during Bronny James' eye-opening take on advice he got from his father during his time on the international circuit.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry's thoughts on playing for a stacked Team USA were officially revealed.

Arenas and his co-hosts went on a series of emotional tangents as they strongly questioned Coach Kerr's vision for Team USA going forward.

Arenas, Co-Hosts Tear Into Steve Kerr

Coach Kerr said recently that his ‘Big 3' of Curry, LeBron James and Embiid is a combination that he feels can greatly benefit Team USA going forward. He stated that he plans on keeping the unit together for the foreseeable future.

According to Arenas, Kerr is not seeing things with a clear vision at this time. He added that he believes Team USA is still in “tryout mode” and that he is not a fan of what Kerr is currently doing as the Team USA basketball head coach.

Co-hosts of Arenas also panned Kerr's decision to keep rising star Anthony Edwards on the bench as Team USA prepares for the Olympics in Paris, France, just days away.

Embiid played 16 minutes and shot just 2-for-8 from the field.

Edwards was third in field goals made for Team USA behind starter Stephen Curry and Bam Adebayo while playing just 16 minutes off the bench. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard led Team USA in scoring in the first exhibition matchup vs. Canada.

Rubber Meets Road As Olympic Schedule Heats Up

Team USA has two more exhibition tune-up games vs. South Sudan and Germany before heading to Paris to rematch Serbia in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Gilbert Arenas may not like it, but Steve Kerr appears set on a LeBron James-Stephen Curry-Joel Embiid lineup, which provides plenty of floor spacing and outside shooting heading into international Olympic competition.

South Sudan appears to be a pushover but Germany is the reigning FIBA World Cup Champion, a distinction that portends a tough challenge for Team USA that could illuminate what if any changes Steve Kerr should make to the American team's lineup.