The New York Knicks are fun to watch again. After losing their season-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. RJ Barrett and the Knicks have gone 2-0, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic, both at home. In one sequence during Monday night’s 115-102 victory against the Magic, the Knicks electrified the crowd at Madison Square Garden with series of excellent plays put together by the trio of Jalen Brunson, Obi Toppin, and Barret.

Barret in fact compared Toppin to NFL free agent wide receiver and former New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

Via Fred Katz of The Athletic:

“Obi Toppin said RJ Barrett was yelling his name from time he passed halfcourt on the behind-the-back play. Said through a smile that he ‘Odell Beckham’d’ the pass from Jalen Brunson before dishing to RJ: ‘I didn’t think I had that in my bag.'”

In case you were not able to watch the game and have no idea what Barrett was referring to, here’s the particular sequence where Toppin smoothly caught a pass downcourt from Jalen Brunson and, in one motion, pulled off a behind-the-back-bounce pass to a trailing Barrett, who finished it off with a lefty jam.

OBI TOPPIN NO LOOK PASS TO RJ BARRETT WHAT A PLAY🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yYFTUc4iKP — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) October 25, 2022

Those were two of Barrett’s 20 points against the Magic. He also had six rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes. Brunson finished with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field to go with six assists and a pair of steals, while Toppin came off the bench and chipped in 10 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from the floor.

The Knicks will look to win their third game in a row this Wednesday at home versus the Charlotte Hornets.