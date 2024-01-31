The MSG crowd wanted Gibson in the game.

With power forward Julius Randle set to miss multiple weeks after suffering a dislocated shoulder, the New York Knicks have signed fan favorite Taj Gibson to a10-day contract.

Even though New York just let him go earlier this month after inking him to a one-year deal, the 38-year-old found himself back again on the roster. It seems like he is the guy the Knicks would call whenever they have an injury.

As the Knicks took were in the process of beating the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, fans at Madison Square Garden started a chant for Gibson:

A "We want Taj" chant breaks out at MSG late in Knicks-Jazz 😅 Gibson recently signed another 10-day contract with the team.pic.twitter.com/0eMuDumlhj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2024

Gibson clearly enjoyed the chant from the MSG faithful, as he was seen laughing on the Knicks bench in the clip.

Gibson played 10 games for the Knicks this season before getting waived earlier this month. New York brought him after starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered a long-term ankle injury. Gibson played less than 10 minutes per game with averages of 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds. While he wasn't a great replacement for the level of defense that Robinson provides, Gibson is a steady veteran who understands the system that is run in New York.

Of course, Gibson has a long history with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Gibson has played for Thibs with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and now multiple times for New York.

Because of all of the above, Gibson has reached cult-level status among the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Gibson did appear at the end of the game for the Knicks. He played less than a minute and didn't record any official statistics.