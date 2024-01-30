New York fans had a field day with the Taj Gibson signing.

The New York Knicks won't have All-Star forward Julius Randle for multiple weeks after he sustained a dislocated shoulder last Saturday. This has led the Knicks to bring back veteran big man Taj Gibson to a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. As usual, New York fans always have something to say and this time, they could not believe the move the Knicks made to compensate for Randle's loss. Gibson's return to the Knicks sparked some interesting and hilarious reactions around social media.

One brought out the Klay Thompson introduction clip when he made his long-awaited return to the court after a two-plus year absence. Of course, that has now become a famous meme in the social media space.

Taj Gibson returning to the Knicks every 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/4M53X1GOwq — Dylan Backer (@DylanBacker_) January 30, 2024

It seems like Gibson and the Knicks are inseparable at this point. Even though New York just let him go earlier this month, the 38-year-old found himself back again on the roster. It seems like he is the de facto guy the Knicks would call whenever they have an injury.

taj gibson everytime the knicks have an injury pic.twitter.com/wizTt3FZDr — Dom Toscano (@domtusc02) January 30, 2024

Another compared his legacy in New York to that of Udonis Haslem's with the Miami Heat.

Taj Gibson should have a permanent locker in the Knicks locker room. He's like the Knicks version of Udonis Haslem. — Greg Hrinya (@GHrinyaNBA) January 30, 2024

Finally, another Knicks fan pointed out the never-ending relationship that Gibson has with head coach Tom Thibodeau. In all of Thibodeau's stops as a coach, whether it be with the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves, or the Knicks, Gibson has always wound up playing for him.

Tom Thibodeau to Taj Gibson pic.twitter.com/GHpWNrY9JV — Knicks Union 🗽 (@knicks_union) January 30, 2024

Taj Gibson played 10 games for the Knicks this season before getting waived earlier this month. New York brought him after starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered a long-term ankle injury. Gibson played less than 10 minutes per game with averages of 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds.