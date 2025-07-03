When it comes to rookie seasons for defensive backs, Cooper DeJean's maiden voyage with the Philadelphia Eagles has to go down as one of the best.

After suffering a setback during training camp that relegated him to special teams duty in September, DeJean took over for Avonte Maddox in the slot and never gave it back, transforming Vic Fangio's defense into one of the NFL's best with his do-it-all play on the inside.

But just because DeJean has already established himself as one of the great young players at one of the NFL's most important positions doesn't mean he's taking his foot off the gas just yet. No, for DeJean, the work has only just begun, as he explained in an interview with CBS Sports.

“I’m still continuing to work, and to try and be the best I can be at my job,” DeJean explained. “There are a lot of things I can get better at coming off of last season, that I can be ready for this season. And those are the things that I’ve been working on this offseason. Becoming stronger, faster, being more comfortable out on the field, and working my techniques. I don’t think it’s changed me as a person at all.”

After spending years avoiding defensive backs with premium NFL Draft picks, Howie Roseman decided to buck tradition and draft Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean back-to-back, and was immediately rewarded with incredible play from the dynamic rookie duo. With Mitchell and DeJean now set to take on even bigger roles following the exits of Maddox, Darius Slay, and Isaiah Rodgers, the pride of Iowa's willingness to keep working on his game in the pursuit of greatness can only mean good things for the Eagles moving forward.

Will Philadelphia follow in the Chiefs' footsteps and win two in a row next February? Only time will tell, but another monster season by DeJean would certainly help in that pursuit considerably.