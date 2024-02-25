New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is pointing to the specific moment when his team lost momentum against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Knicks gave up a flurry of threes to Boston in the third quarter, and the game took an unwelcome turn for the Knickerbockers.
“You can't let your guard down for a second. They're a terrific offensive team,” Thibodeau said, per The Athletic.
The Celtics flexed their muscles on Saturday, shooting a scorching 43 percent from three to knock off the Knicks 116-102 in a pivotal Eastern Conference game. Jaylen Brown poured in 30 points for Boston, which finished the game with six players in double figures. Boston shot 57 percent from the field.
The Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference heading into the season's final half. Boston is 45-12 in the East, and momentum seems to be in Massachusetts right now. The Celtics are separating from other teams in the East, as the Milwaukee Bucks are reeling following a coaching change and Philadelphia has lost big man Joel Embiid for an extended period of time.
The Knicks fell to 34-23 with the loss. The team was led by Jalen Brunson, who continues to show he's one of the best players in the NBA right now. Brunson finished the game with 34 points for New York, to go with nine assists. The Knicks are also dealing with some injuries at the moment that hampered their ability to keep up with Boston.
The Celtics next play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, in another key Eastern Conference game. The Knicks host the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday.