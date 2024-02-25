The Boston Celtics played a complete game against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, as every member of Boston's starting five scored at least 12 points in the 116-102 win.
After the game Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised his team, while also indirectly complimenting the Knicks, per Bobby Manning of CLNS:
“Mazzulla: ‘The #Knicks brought the best out of us. They challenged us … there were so many positives from each player.'”
It was truly a complete game from a Celtics squad that clearly is the team to beat in the NBA Eastern Conference.
The Knicks charged back with a 13-2 run bridging the end of the third quarter and the start of fourth quarter, cutting the deficit 99-90 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper with 9:17 to play in the period. But the Celtics took advantage of three Knicks turnovers and six missed shots to go on a 10-0 run to extend the lead 109-90 with just under five minutes left in regulation.
Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum shared the secret to his team's success after the game.
“I think just our unselfishness,” he said. “Playing with the right purpose every time we go on the court … finding the right matchups we're trying to attack and just getting good to great shots.”
Tatum had a relatively quiet scoring night, posting 19 points in 43 minutes of play. But he stuffed the stat sheet with six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.
Up next for the Celtics – they've got a tough battle as they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.