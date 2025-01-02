The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are currently facing off at Madison Square Garden to start off 2025, but many local Knicks fans can't watch the game. Optimum and MSG Networks' joint deal expired on Wednesday, which means that fans subscribed to Optimum will no longer get the channel that broadcasts the Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and New York Sirens (PWHL) games.

Famed comedian and actor Tracy Morgan isn't happy, via MSG Networks' social media.

“Come on man, you can't be serious. You took MSG Network off TV? That's where I watch my Knicks. The Knicks are the hottest team in the league right now, they cookin'. Come on, man. Y'all meet with the MSG people, come on Optimum,” the “30 Rock” star said. “Meet with them, bring the network back, we love you. I wanna watch my Knicks cook on MSG Network. Let's do it.”

Morgan wasn't lying about the Knicks' recent form, as the 23-10 club is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest win streak in the Eastern Conference, which is eight games. New York also owns a 56-46 halftime lead over Utah as of this writing.

Morgan, though, isn't the only upset fan.

“It’s pathetic. I lost MSG and in one month, they plan to raise by bill almost 70 bucks. Optimum is a disgrace,” @ABall1989 tweeted.

“Regardless of whose fault this is, it's a joke. Greed at its finest,” @Mattnyk said.

MSG Networks made a page encouraging customers to call Optimum and tell it that they “won't pay more for less,” via the channel's website.

“MSG Networks and Optimum had an agreement that expired on 12/31/24. Optimum subscribers have lost access to hundreds of exclusive live game telecasts of the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and more,” the company said. “Tell Optimum you won't pay more for less and want your live games back by calling, emailing and sharing on social media. Use the zip code finder below to find alternate providers in your area below.”

Meanwhile, Optimum customers will have to either switch cable providers or sign up for a MSG+ subscription, as @EcoPro_x did.

“I’m really hoping both parties come together and make a deal on behalf of the fans. This is absolutely ridiculous!” the user said. “In the meantime, I signed up a month subscription for MSG+ because I love my Knicks too much to not see them play.”