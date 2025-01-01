Karl-Anthony Towns is having a great season in his first year with the New York Knicks, and with his latest post on social media, fans should be looking for more from the center. Towns posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, with a recap of his year that showed him on the Minnesota Timberwolves, embracing with Anthony Edwards, moments with his girlfriend, and playing with the New York Knicks.

Towns captioned the video with “More to come,” which fans should be very excited about, especially with how he's been playing so far this season.

Expand Tweet

Towns is currently averaging 24.7 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns having strong season with Knicks

The Knicks hit big on the trade that landed them Karl-Anthony Towns right before the season started, and they are now one of the more complete teams in the Eastern Conference. Towns never expected to be traded by the Timberwolves, and it makes sense after the playoff run they had last year, making it to the Western Conference Finals. The duo of him and Anthony Edwards was strong as well, and it seemed like something that could last for a long time, but with how the CBA works now, there's no surprise what happened.

Towns returned to Minnesota earlier this season to face his former team and had a big game against them. After the game, he shared his thoughts on the city and the love he has for them.

“I’m blessed to be able to have called Minnesota home,” Towns said after the win. “It was a place that welcomed me with open arms and gave me, my family, especially my mother, some of the best memories of my life.

“I was committed to retiring here. I was committed to playing the rest of my career here, and my family was on board, and my friends were on board.”

Luckily for Towns, he was able to be traded from one good team to another, and the Knicks seemed poised to make some noise this season as well. The Knicks showed that they were committed to winning this offseason when they also traded for Mikal Bridges. This is probably one of the best teams that the Knicks have had in a while, and hopefully, they're able to get something out of it, but they still have to face the likes of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. One thing for certain is that they have the players to compete with those other teams.