This would not be ideal for the Knicks at the deadline

The New York Knicks are arguably the hottest team in the NBA since the new year after acquiring OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, but they are hoping to solidify themselves as serious contenders in the Eastern Conference ahead of the playoffs, and the NBA Trade Deadline could go a long way in shaping the rest of the season.

The Knicks had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and they have been dealing with injuries to key players in Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes. It has resulted in Jalen Brunson being tasked with basically winning games on his own. Jalen Brunson was able to do that with an incredible performance against the Indiana Pacers in a comeback win, but the Lakers double-teamed him basically the whole second half and made everyone else beat them. They were unable to do so.

Julius Randle is likely weeks away from returning, while OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes might be back from their injuries sooner. Regardless, the Knicks hope that they can get Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes healthy so they can get see where they stack up in the Eastern Conference down the stretch and in the playoffs this spring.

However, the NBA Trade Deadline is approaching on Feb. 8. The Knicks have a need for another ball handler after giving up Quickley in the trade for Anunoby. Miles McBride is essentially the backup ball handler if Jalen Brunson were to go down with an injury, and that is not ideal.

There are some players available that could fill that role for the Knicks, but it is not a lock that they are acquired. Let's get into the Knicks' nightmare scenario for the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.

Knicks' nightmare deadline scenario: Market for ball handlers is too much

The Knicks have been mentioned with players like Dejounte Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, Bruce Brown and others. These players will all go for varying packages, and all of them have varying degrees of ball handling abilities. Regardless, it would be ideal if the Knicks were able to acquire one of them to help out the bench.

Dejounte Murray might be the least likely of the group, and given his ability, he would not come off the bench. However, if a deal does end up making sense between the Knicks and the Hawks, New York could stagger Brunson and Murray's minutes, ensuring that the team has a quality ball handler on the floor essentially at all times.

Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson would both make a lot of sense. There has not been a lot of talk regarding Brogdon outside of some speculation. However, Brogdon would make a lot of sense to run the bench, as would Clarkson, who has been connected to the Knicks more.

Bruce Brown is not necessarily a ball handler, but he would not be the worst option, and might make the most sense just based on the price.

Regardless, the Knicks have a young player in Quentin Grimes, an expiring salary in Evan Fournier, and many draft picks to include in a deal to improve the team ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The nightmare scenario would be if the aforementioned players, along with some other names end up costing too much for New York to make a deal. It would leave Tom Thibodeau in a position in which he needs to play Brunson pretty much every minute of every game in the playoffs.