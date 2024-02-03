Jalen Brunson has been on fire for the Knicks this season, leading JJ Redick to give him a big comparison to Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The New York Knicks have been the hottest team in the NBA as of late, as they are in the middle of a nine-game win streak that has seen them move up to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. There have been a lot of impressive developments throughout this streak, but Jalen Brunson's play continues to be the most encouraging aspect of New York's success.

With Julius Randle suffering a shoulder injury, Brunson has been forced to take on a larger load, and he's done a fantastic job with that. Brunson's numbers on the year (27.1 PPG, 6.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, 48.1 FG%) helped him earn the first All-Star selection of his career, and as he continues to lead the Knicks into the forefront of the playoff picture, JJ Redick dropped a bold Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comparison for him.

"Luka [Doncic] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] have played as well as any guard, not in stretches, for this season. Has there been a better guard than those two besides Jalen Brunson?" —JJ Redick 🗣️ (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/CcuZ2ZRtdH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2024

This is some high praise from Redick, as Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander have both been having excellent years themselves. Doncic still remains one of the most well-rounded players in the league (34.7 PPG, 9.6 APG, 8.6 RPG, 48.9 FG%), while Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the leading MVP candidates in the league (31.3 PPG, 6.4 APG, 5.6 RPG, 54.8 FG%) thanks to the success he has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to.

Brunson isn't quite on Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander's level just yet, but Redick makes a good point in suggesting that he's probably been the third best guard in the entire league behind these two guys. While it's a nice comparison, that surely isn't what Jalen Brunson cares about, and he will look to push New York's win streak to ten games on Saturday night when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.