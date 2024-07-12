Summer League has always been about teams assessing and developing talent that can help them win sooner than later. Thanks to Jalen Brunson and the trade that added Mikal Bridges, among other things, the New York Knicks are (finally) correctly aligned with those goals.

Now, many Summer League All-Stars never materialize in the NBA. But the games provide important information on which teams can base roster decisions. For New York, there are still a number of reserve roles that must be shored up. And a number of roster spots left to fill. S

o, with that in mind, let’s review some pressing questions the Knicks should ask before Game 1 tips off on Saturday.

How has Rokas Jokubaitis developed?

Rokas Jokubaitis was a draft-and-stash pick in 2021. He played in three Summer League games that year before heading back to Europe. And he hasn’t been heard from (directly) since.

Now, it seems that Jokubaitis is serious about exploring the NBA. The 23 year-old highlights should (justifiably) make Knicks fans optimistic. Jokubaitis has an unusually well-established pedigree for his age, having played for Barcelona and the Lithuania national team. But the arrival of former NBA lottery pick Ricky Rubio in Barcelona may motivate him to look for greener pastures.

Jokubaitis has one year remaining on his contract with Barcelona, but a buyout could probably be reached. The six-foot-four point guard averaged 8.8 points and 4.0 assists in 20.9 minutes through four Olympic qualifying games earlier this Summer. And he is more likely to crack the team’s regular season rotation than anyone else on the Knicks’ Summer League roster. So, there should a major focus on getting him minutes early and often.

Can Ariel Hukporti serve as a backup center?

Presently, the Knicks don’t have a true backup center on their roster. That’s a problem. It will probably work itself before the 2024-25 season, but it must be confronted head on. They can (and probably will) continue to review free agent and the trade markets. But with some luck, they could find what they’re looking for on their Summer League roster.

Specifically, Ariel Hukporti, who was picked 58th overall, is someone to watch. The 22 year-old has played two seasons in the NBL (Australia). Last season he averaged 8.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game last season.

Hukporti is strong and athletic, and he’s flashed the potential of becoming a versatile and dynamic big man. The seven-footer could be a steal, but he’s still fairly raw. And if he wants to crack an NBA rotation, he must improve his free throw shooting, decision making, and perimeter defense.

Hukporti signed a two-way contract with the Knicks prior to the start of Summer League. So, he’ll probably spend at least a portion of next season with the Knicks’ G-League affiliate. But that’s entirely dependent on his Summer League performance.

How good is Tyler Kolek?

It sure looks like Tyler Kolek was a steal in last month’s NBA Draft. He has a strong background, having played three seasons at Marquette and one with George Mason. His 2023-24 season was especially impressive, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 assists per game while connecting on 38.8% of his three-pointers.

But can Kolek make the jump to the next level? NBA players are faster, stronger, and smarter. This is the question facing the 23 year-old rookie. Like Jokubaitis, Kolek requires repetitions to understand if he’s NBA ready. Both Kolek and Jokubaitis are best as point guards, but that doesn’t mean that both can’t make the roster.

For what it’s worth, Kolek already signed a four-year/$9 million deal with the Knicks. And his $6.6 in guaranteed money is a record for second-round picks. So, New York seems convinced that they have something in Kolek.

Other lingering Knicks questions

There are two other players that Knicks’ fans are probably anxious to see in action: Pacome Dadiet and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Dadiet, a relatively unknown player entering the 2024 draft, was the 25th over pick. He projects to be a versatile three-and-D wing.

The six-foot-eight Frenchmen is a capable shooter with good form. He attacks the rim and finishes with both hands. But the 18 year-old has a lot of developing to do before being a regular contributor. Dadiet’s accepted a discounted rookie deal that pays him $904,000 less than he could have made. And that savings came in handy for the Knicks, who battled to remain below the second apron.

At 23 years-old, McCullar Jr. should hope to appear less raw than Dadiet. Granted, the 56th pick in the draft is rarely burdened with high expectations, but tMcCullar Jr. could be the exception to that rule.

McCullar Jr. played three seasons at Texas Tech and two at Kansas. He missed a portion of the 2023-24 season after suffering a knee injury, which probably led to him falling to the bottom of the draft. But he was impressive through 26 games last season, averaging 18.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Ironically, McCullar Jr. is drawing comparisons to the Knicks’ Josh Hart. So, if that’s an accurate comparison, who better to learn from than the man himself? McCullar Jr. has not yet signed a contract.

Generally speaking, Summer League is a fun opportunity for fans to learn more about their teams’ younger players in a low-pressure environment (for the fans, not the players). That’s no different for the Knicks, who have their own specific needs and goals. And it all gets started against the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center in Los Vegas on July 13 at 5 pm ET.