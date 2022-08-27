RUMOR: Could a Carmelo Anthony Knicks reunion be in the cards?

Carmelo Anthony is one of the few free agents left on the market. After a single season with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, no team has tried to pick up the veteran forward yet. Could the New York Knicks possibly be a suitor for a Melo reunion?

Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Anthony is reportedly interested in potentially returning home to play for the Knicks again. But, it’s unknown if the feeling is mutual.

“I have certainly heard that Carmelo’s got interest in a reunion. I don’t know if the Knicks have much interest there.”

New York already has lots of depth at the forward positions, but another shooter could potentially be worth it. The one thing Anthony can do still at a high level is make it rain from deep. He’s shot nearly 40% from downtown in each of the last three seasons.

Knicks fans will have fond memories of Melo’s time with the organization. In seven seasons, he averaged 24.7 points, seven rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He was also named an All-Star every single year in the Big Apple.

It’s not like Carmelo Anthony would cost them a lot, either. At 38, he doesn’t have many years of playing left. Melo isn’t LeBron James. Perhaps he could finish out his career with the Knicks? Who knows.

I guess we’ll see. Nevertheless, we’ll definitely see Carmelo Anthony playing somewhere next season because he can still be a valuable piece off the bench. There is no doubt about that.