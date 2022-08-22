Rumor: Knicks’ recent blockbuster trade offer to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has popped up numerous times in the NBA rumor mill lately. The Knicks, who are star-hunting, have an obvious need for a scorer of Mitchell’s caliber.

Meanwhile, Mitchell, a native of New York, could fulfill a dream and return home if the franchise acquires him from the Jazz. But Utah has a steep asking price, as they fetched multiple first-round picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Rudy Gobert trade- and are looking for a similar return for Mitchell.

Amid the rumors, here is the latest Knicks offer to the Jazz for Mitchell, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total), league sources tell me and The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that.”

Per Charania, the Knicks have offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, two unprotected first-round picks- and five first rounders in total- for Donovan Mitchell. It’s a blockbuster proposal for the Jazz, though it’s one that reportedly hasn’t met their lofty asking price.

It was reported in July that the Knicks were “confident” in their ability to land Mitchell without giving up promising guard RJ Barrett in the trade. However, it seems like this recent trade offer didn’t impress the Jazz very much.

Perhaps the Knicks will have to include Barrett in the deal to really blow Utah away? It’s a course of action the Knicks are seemingly coming around to.

It will be interesting to see what they ultimately decide to do.