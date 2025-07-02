Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have had a star-studded guest list, including LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Stiller, and more but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not done adding more to the New Heights roster. Travis, who hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, recently shared who he would love to come on the podcast.

“Man, I want to get Deion Sanders on so bad,” Travis said on an appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on July 1. “I want to talk to him about the football and baseball world that he was in in the late '80s, early '90s, and just chop it up.”

Sanders, who is now the coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, played for nine seasons in the MLB and 14 in the NFL. He played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons concurrently, and famously playing both a Braves and Falcons game on the same day.

Travis even admitted that he also tried to be a two-sport professional athlete but unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way.

“I played every sport imaginable growing up and I always wanted to be one of those guys that played both, a two-sport professional athlete,” Kelce said, before adding, “No f—— chance” that he makes it happen.

Travis shared that Sanders has “always one of my favorite guys.”

Will Taylor Swift Guest Star On New Heights?

Swift has been asked to be a guest by fans since she and Travis went public with their relationship. Jason was asked by Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith if the “Blank Space” singer will ever be a guest on the podcast.

“We’d love to have Taylor Swift on as well,” Smith told Jason at Amazon’s upfront presentation in New York City back in May.

Article Continues Below

“I think you and a lot of other people (would), for sure,” Jason responded.

Jason talks about having Taylor on New Heights and meeting baby Finn ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3qwfWRkAD1 — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Travis didn't address the possibility of Swift being a guest on New Heights during his interview, he did speak out about the rumor that he and Swift are seeking attention during their latest outings.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

The couple attended the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 and had a recent appearance at Travis' Tight End University event over the weekend.

This is not the first time that Travis has been on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast and mentioned Swift. Last year, he didn't mention the star by name but said that his “lady” was very “genuine” which is one of the several reasons he began to really fall for her.

“She understands situations,” he explained of he and Swift's relationship which began in 2023. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure.”