Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is delivering another standout performance Tuesday night, matching his MLB career high in innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox after the first frame. The right-hander is through six full innings at Dodger Stadium so far, having allowed just one earned run on three hits while striking out seven on 83 pitches. The Dodgers currently lead 6-1, and Yamamoto's dominance remains on full display as he continues into the seventh.

Through 17 starts this season, Yamamoto now owns a 2.54 ERA, a WHIP of 1.02, and 108 strikeouts as of now—solidifying his spot atop the Dodgers pitching rotation. His poise and precision have carried over from his impressive rookie campaign, and he continues to adapt seamlessly in just his second year in the majors.

Ahead of the White Sox game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his pitcher’s consistency. Speaking to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Roberts had the following to say about the 26-year-old pitcher.

“Certainly, absolutely, he's one of the top whatever pitchers that need to be on an All-Star roster, for sure.”

Ardaya later reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Yamamoto had officially passed his previous MLB innings mark from 2024, highlighting his increased durability in 2025.

The MLB career high matched on Tuesday further cements his case for All-Star consideration. Yamamoto has now pitched 95.2 innings this season, improving on last year’s 90. His effectiveness at home has also been impressive, posting 50 strikeouts over 43.2 innings with just 18 earned runs.

Against American League opponents, the righty owns a 2.61 ERA across 27.2 innings, with 35 strikeouts and just nine walks. These splits highlight how valuable he’s been in interleague matchups as part of the Dodgers pitching unit.

As the Dodgers continue to push toward another deep playoff run, performances like this from Yamamoto are a reminder of why they invested so heavily in him. His ability to control the game, limit baserunners, and rack up strikeouts puts him among the most reliable starters in baseball.