After Bojan Bogdanovic was waived by the Brooklyn Nets back in February without ever playing a game for the team, the 36-year-old has announced that he will be retiring from the game of basketball. Bogdanovic would suffer from a foot injury that required several surgeries, which meant that the last team he played a game for was the New York Knicks.

The forward played in the NBA for 10 seasons as he took to social media, specifically Instagram, to announce his retirement on Sunday morning. He would speak about the 14 months Bogdanovic went through in regards to the foot injury and the “countless efforts” to come back and play, but he ultimately decided to “say goodbye.”

“Sometimes in life, you don't choose the moment. The moment chooses you,” Bogdanovic wrote. “After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries, and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter. After more than two decades in the game, the moment has arrived to say goodbye to basketball. Not just as a sport, but as a part of who I am. It's hard to put into words everything this game has given me. It shaped me as an athlete, but even more as a person.”

“I didn’t reach the end. I’ve reached the other side of the beginning.” Bojan Bogdanovic has announced his retirement from basketball after 10 years in the NBA 👏 (via 44bojan/IG) pic.twitter.com/Zmbo2iJkaJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bojan Bogdanovic sends his regards to the teams he has played for

Bogdanovic's timeline to return to the Nets was always unclear after he was traded from the Knicks, leading to his decision to retire as the injuries and recovery process seemed too drastic. Still, he had a productive NBA career, playing for 10 seasons and many teams, such as Brooklyn to start his career, New York, the Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons, and the Utah Jazz.

“I've had the privilege of playing for clubs that left their mark on both European and NBA basketball,” Bogdanovic wrote. “From Mostar and Zrinjski, to Real Madrid and Murcia, then to Cibona and Fenerbahçe, I wore every jersey with pride. The NBA brought a whole new level of challenge and experience….Every stop left a mark. Every jersey carried its own weight.”

“Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, medical staff, fans, and clubs who were part of this journey in any way,” Bogdanovic continued. “A special thank you to my family. You were the foundation through every high and every doubt. I'm closing this chapter, but my love for the game remains. I didn't reach the end. I've reached the other side of the beginning.”

It remains to be seen what Bogdanovic's future endeavors look like.