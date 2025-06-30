The New York Knicks have made two major contract decisions on some bench players, with one of them being P.J. Tucker. New York is coming off a successful season that saw the team make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. Despite the success, there were some issues with this group on the floor as they never really seemed to gel fully. As a result, the front office decided to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, who had an overall terrific five-year stint.

The search for a new leader continues amid a critical offseason. And New York made some moves on Sunday, according to a recent social post from Knicks insider Ian Begley.

“The Knicks are exercising the $1.9 million team option on center Ariel Hukporti, league sources tell SNY. New York is planning to decline the $3.4 million team option on veteran PJ Tucker, per league sources.”

The Knicks are in championship-or-bust mode heading into the 2025-26 season

The decision to fire Thibodeau was a clear statement from the front office that this franchise expects to win a championship next season. The Knicks certainly will be considered one of the contenders in an Eastern Conference that, on paper, feels more open than usual. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum will likely be out for the season as he recovers from an Achilles tear. In addition, the Celtics have already had an eventful offseason as they look to get rid of some of their expensive, role-playing contracts.

The Pacers, on the other hand, will likely bring back most of their roster, but Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss the year with the same injury as Tatum. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are credible threats, but still have some playoff demons to exorcise. Outside of those teams are young squads like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks, who certainly pose threats but will not be considered juggernauts going into the season.

Overall, this move from the front office was expected. Tucker has been a phenomenal locker room presence for the franchise and still can likely re-sign for a cheaper contract. Hukporti showed a ton of potential in his rookie year and will likely get a lot more minutes in his second season. The Knicks need a more reliable bench if they realistically want to beat the contenders. While the front office will have the taxpayer mid-level exception at its disposal, players like Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and Pacome Dadiet will need to continue to develop into credible role players at this level.