After the Phoenix Suns traded for Mark Williams and drafted a center with the No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft, Nick Richards to perceived to be the odd man out in a logjam in the frontcourt. After striking out on Williams in a collapsed deal with the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a run at the Suns for Richards. One report is linking the Lakers and the New York Knicks to the veteran seven-footer.

The Suns should be combing through offers for Richards this week, according to Hoopshype's Michael Sotto.

“After trading for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams and drafting Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is a trade candidate to monitor,” Sotto reports. “Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season expected to be guaranteed by the Suns, which will give the team the ability to trade him. Richards has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers,” Sotto concluded.

The Suns could wind up with a solid haul for Richards in a move with the Knicks or Lakers. In an attempt to position themselves for a deep playoff run in the post-Kevin Durant era, the Suns are off to a strong start in addressing its frontcourt concerns with a starting center in Williams, and a starting forward with All-Star potential in Jalen Green.

Bill Simmons adds Lakers to landing spot for Suns' Bradley Beal

If the Lakers are in the market for Bradley Beal, perhaps the Suns could swing a move centered around Rui Hachimura and other pieces to match salary. It's a move worth exploring if you're the Lakers, per The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

“I think the Lakers are in there from a desperation standpoint on getting some sort of person that makes them feel different than they were last year,” Simmons said. “I’m putting Sacramento in here because I think they’re just in no man’s land and they’re somehow back to who they were for the entire 2010s, and they just have this weird team that doesn’t make sense, and are they capable of anything.”

“I had Phoenix because of this Beal situation,” Simmons continued. “What do you do? You can't buy them out, that would be idiotic. Do you hope he's gonna be better? You can't trade him.”

The Suns front office will begin to execute its offseason gameplan this week.