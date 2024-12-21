ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks (17-10) face off against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans (5-23) on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. The Knicks are coming off a solid victory over the Timberwolves, showcasing a balanced offense led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who are both key to their recent success. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are in dire need of a turnaround, having lost five straight games and dealing with injuries to key players like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. This matchup presents a significant opportunity for the Knicks to extend their winning streak against a depleted Pelicans squad.

Here are the Knicks-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pelicans Odds

New York Knicks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

New Orleans Pelicans: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks (17-10) are poised to secure a victory against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming matchup. The Knicks have been on a roll this season, currently sitting second in the Atlantic Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference. Their success can be attributed to the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have been instrumental in the team's offensive prowess. Brunson, in particular, has been on fire, recently tying Stephon Marbury for the third-most 30+ point, 10+ assist games in Knicks history. The team's balanced attack, evidenced by their 117.0 points per game last season, coupled with a strong defensive presence that held opponents to just 110.0 points per game, makes them a formidable force on both ends of the court.

The Knicks' recent performances further solidify their potential for success against the Pelicans. They've shown resilience and the ability to bounce back from losses, as demonstrated by their impressive 133-107 victory over Minnesota which has been a tough team to beat from the West. Additionally, the team's depth and versatility have been on full display, with players like Mikal Bridges contributing significantly alongside the star duo. The Knicks' improved road record this season, currently standing at 9-6, also bodes well for their chances in away games. With their momentum and the leadership of coach Tom Thibodeau, who guided the team to a 50-32 record last season9, the Knicks are well-equipped to overcome the Pelicans and continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their challenging 5-23 record, the New Orleans Pelicans have a chance at an upset victory against the New York Knicks in their upcoming matchup. The Pelicans, facing adversity with injuries to key players like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, are in a position where they have nothing to lose and everything to prove. This underdog mentality could fuel a surprising performance, especially if either Ingram or Williamson makes an unexpected return to the lineup. The team's recent struggles have likely led to intense practice sessions and strategic adjustments, potentially resulting in a revitalized game plan tailored to exploit the Knicks' weaknesses.

Furthermore, the Pelicans' current situation may serve as a catalyst for their role players to step up and showcase their talents. With the team reportedly open to trades, players will be highly motivated to prove their worth on the court. The pressure is off, allowing them to play with freedom and potentially catch the Knicks off guard. Additionally, the home-court advantage at the Smoothie King Center could provide the extra boost needed to energize the team and crowd. If the Pelicans can harness this combination of desperation, motivation, and home support, they have a genuine chance of pulling off a surprising victory against the favored Knicks.

Final Knicks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The New York Knicks are primed to dominate the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. With the Knicks boasting a strong 17-10 record and the Pelicans languishing at 5-23, this game heavily favors New York. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been exceptional this season, averaging 25.0 and 24.8 points per game respectively, which will pose significant challenges for the Pelicans' 26th-ranked defense that surrenders 117.1 points per game. The Pelicans are riding a five-game losing streak and have been vulnerable defensively, allowing 37.2% shooting from beyond the arc and 48.7% field goal percentage. The Knicks are favored heavily in this contest and should comfortably cover the spread, continuing their strong road performance and offensive prowess.

Final Knicks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -8.5 (-110), Over 225 (-110)