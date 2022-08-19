KOTOR Remake might not be dead after all

Embracer Group claims that for Star Wars Knights Of The Old Republic Remake, there is no delay in Ba Sing Se.

A widely circulated news piece by Bloomberg reported that insider developers believe that the KOTOR Remake won’t be coming out until 2025. This is following an internal shakeup that led to two directors getting fired after an internal demo failed to impress company executives. Embracer Group, however, confirmed that the reins for the KOTOR Remake are being passed on from one studio to another. According to a financial report for Q1 FY 2022-2023, “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group.” It is believed that the former studio is Aspyr while the team taking over the reins now is Saber Interactive – two developers that have been tied to the project. Furthermore, Embracer isn’t “expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition,” directly addressing reports that the game has been delayed due to this shift.

In spite of Embracer’s optimistic outlook, however, executives rarely see eye-to-eye with on-ground developers for things like release windows. It’s entirely possible that the developers that Bloomberg interviewed have a different assessment of KOTOR Remake’s future compared to the executives. And frankly speaking, developers’ assessments are much more believable. Hopefully, though, in case KOTOR Remake does end up coming out earlier than the developers’ assessments, it would not be through heavy crunch and watered-down content. For a project this big, everyone involved – from Star Wars fans to CRPG fans, to gamers, to the devs, and yes, even the publishers – everyone involved deserves a win.

For all of this noise around KOTOR Remake, the game hasn’t been revealed in full or in part yet to fans. Apart from a brief trailer back in September 2021 during the Sony PlayStation Showcase, no artworks, new trailers, blog posts, or dev updates have been released for the game yet.