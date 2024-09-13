The Seattle Kraken extended defenseman Adam Larsson earlier this week. Larsson has played well in the three seasons he's played in the Pacific Northwest to this point. And he now looks set to remain part of Seattle's blueline for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, Larsson met with the media after news of his signing became official. The veteran rearguard explained why he decided to sign on the dotted line, as well. He mentioned the way the city has embraced the team factored in heavily when deciding to remain in the Pacific Northwest.

“It's been three fun years here in Seattle,” Larsson said Wednesday, via NHL.com. “Just seeing how much this city and the fans and everyone around the city loves the team and that was something I really wanted to see a lot more of, and I will now moving forward after this. Even before we started talking, this was kind of where my mind was at. I'm really glad and excited that we got it done.”

Kraken's Adam Larsson could earn major honor

Adam Larsson has become a trusted member of the Kraken's blueline since his arrival. In fact, he has averaged more than 22 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons. He has formed one of the better top pairings in the league alongside Vince Dunn. And he helped the Kraken make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023.

Larsson's on-ice role is very likely to continue in 2024-25. However, his off-ice role may be expanding. Kraken general manager Ron Francis told reporters that Larsson is in consideration to become Seattle's next captain, should they name one.

“Certainly he would be in the mix,” Francis said, via NHL.com. “I mean, I think in fairness to (coach) Dan [Bylsma], he hasn't even had a practice yet. We need to give him a few weeks here just to see what he feels we have in the locker room, on the ice, and if he's comfortable naming somebody captain at the end, then we'll do that before we get into the season.”

Whoever becomes the next captain will be the second captain in franchise history. The first was defenseman Mark Giordano, who captained the team in 2021-22. However, the Kraken traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs midway through the season.

Larsson figures to be key to Seattle's success in the season ahead. It'll certainly be interesting to see if they can make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2024-25. The Kraken kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a contest against the St. Louis Blues on October 8.