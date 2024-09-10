The Seattle Kraken went big in NHL Free Agency to bolster their roster for the season ahead. However, they have taken care of their own over the last few weeks. The Kraken signed Matty Beniers to a seven-year contract extension recently. And now, it appears as if defenseman Adam Larsson is the next to sign a new deal.

Larsson and the Kraken are close to a new four-year contract, according to Elliotte Friedman and Frank Seravalli. Friedman reports that the deal will be four years with an average annual value of $5.25 million. Servalli noted that this contract may be officially finalized on Tuesday.

Larsson is entering his fourth season with the Kraken. He has become a trusted member of Seattle's blueline during his time in the Pacific Northwest. In fact, he has averaged over 22 and a half minutes per game in each of his three seasons with the team. Furthermore, he has missed just one game over the last three years.

Adam Larsson has found a home with Kraken

Adam Larsson is a rather infamous player in the hockey world. The Kraken rearguard began his career with the New Jersey Devils back in 2011-12 after being drafted fourth overall in 2011. Larsson played parts of five seasons in New Jersey before one of the more memorable trades in modern NHL history took place.

The Devils traded Larsson to the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2016. In return, New Jersey acquired forward Taylor Hall. The trade was one-for-one, and it put both players under a microscope. Larsson's time in Edmonton was rather up and down. He received ample game time as he averaged 20+ minutes a game in each of his first three seasons in Edmonton.

However, he began receiving slightly less game time with the Oilers. And in the summer of 2021, they left him exposed in the NHL Expansion Draft. The Kraken picked Larsson, and he has called Seattle home ever since.

With the Kraken, Larsson has emerged as one of the team's best defensemen. In 2023-24, Larsson finished with the second-fewest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (1.89) at 5v5 among Seattle defensemen, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he had the second-highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.936) and the second-highest Goals For Percentage (54.29) at 5v5 among his defensive teammates.

How Larsson's new contract ages will certainly be worth watching. In any event, Larsson has found a home with the Kraken. And Seattle is close to keeping a trusted member of the blueline around for the foreseeable future.