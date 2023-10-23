The Seattle Kraken have not gotten off to the finest of starts this season and they now find themselves down one of their top forwards for the foreseeable future. Andre Burakovsky suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday against the New York Rangers and subsequently required surgery. He'll be out for six to eight weeks according to Frank Seravalli.

It's a big blow for the Kraken as Burakovsky is a solid goalscorer and one of Seattle's best scoring options. Though he has yet to score a goal this season and has two points in six games, the winger averaged 18.5 goals a season over the last four seasons. He signed a five-year deal with the Kraken in July 2022 after helping the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. He was one of Seattle's first splash signings.

Burakovsky made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals in 2014, the same team that drafted him in the first round in 2013. He spent five seasons with them before landing with the Avalanche where he stayed for three seasons. He won a championship with both teams.

Burakovsky picked a great time to have a breakout season in 2021-22 as he notched carer-highs in games played, goals, assists and points in a contract year. He played in 49 games in his first season with the Kraken, recording 39 points on 13 goals and 26 assists.

The Kraken have one win in their first six games of the season after coming a win shy of the Western Conference Final last spring. Without Andre Burakovsky, their road back to a winning record got a lot more difficult.