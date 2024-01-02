That's one way to make an entrance.

The Seattle Kraken are the clear winners of the 2024 Winter Classic. They already got everyone's attention before they even hit the rink on Monday against the reigning Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights, as they walked out onto the ice while people were throwing fish at players. Wait, what?

Some of the Kraken players had to dodge fish when walking out to the ice 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/pk3YMf79Zf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 1, 2024

On the same day that several huge college football games were scheduled, the Kraken and the Golden Knights did their best on and off the field to attract attention, including chucking fish at the players — and at the fans in attendance.

indoors, outdoors, wherever- WE’RE GONNA YEET THE FISH 🐟 pic.twitter.com/k6xZNENzKZ — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 2, 2024

As for the game itself, there wasn't anything fishy on the part of the Kraken, who humbled the Golden Knights on both ends of the ice for a 3-0 victory.

Eeli Tolvanen lit the lamp first with a goal in the opening period. Will Borgen followed that with a goal in the second period before Yanni Gourde added an insurance goal in the third period. Seattle pulled off the win despite getting outshot by the Golden Knights, 35-27. But thanks to Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, Seattle was able to quiet Vegas' attack. Daccord earned first-star honor after he stopped all of the Golden Knights' 35 shots on goal.

With that win over the Golden Knights, the Kraken extended their win streak to five games and improved their record to 15-14-9. Seattle will next take on the Ottawa Senators at home on Thursday.

Vegas, on the other hand, is still looking fine with a 22-11-5 record. They will be looking to bounce back on Thursday with a home game versus the Florida Panthers.