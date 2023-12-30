The NHL's annual Winter Classic is quickly approaching as the calendar turns over to 2024.

The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is almost upon us. Each year, the league goes back to its roots on New Year's Day. They have two teams play a regular season game outdoors in the elements. There have been a number of different Winter Classic locations over the years. And this year, it's Seattle's turn as the Seattle Kraken play host to the Vegas Golden Knights.

We'll get more into the history of the event a bit later on. That said, the event is always a highly anticipated game for hockey fans. There is something to the outdoor setting that elevates the action on the ice. Take the 2024 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, for example.

With the game on the horizon, let's take a deep dive. Here is a primer for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, including team previews, the history of the event, and notable players to keep an eye on.

History of the NHL Winter Classic

The Winter Classic was first played back in 2008. Buffalo served as the host city as the Sabres welcomed Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to town. The game became somewhat iconic for both the on-ice action and the snowy conditions. In the end, the Penguins emerged victorious in a shootout.

The following season saw the defending Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field. Detroit emerged victorious over the hometown Blackhawks by a score of 6-4.

The Boston Bruins became the first home team to win the Winter Classic in 2010. In the following years, the game was primarily played in the Northeast and Midwest. Locations included Citizens Bank Park, The Big House, Gillette Stadium, and Busch Field.

In 2020, the NHL went in a different direction. The Dallas Stars played host to the Nashville Predators to mark the first Winter Classic to take place in the South. Dallas emerged victorious 4-2 in front of a massive crowd at the Cotton Bowl. Last season, the game returned to the North as the Minnesota Wild hosted the St. Louis Blues.

Previews for the Kraken, Golden Knights

The Seattle Kraken are hosting the event for the first time. In fact, this is the first outdoor game in the history of the franchise. They head into this game having won five of their last seven games. And despite a disappointing start, Seattle is climbing up the standings.

The Kraken bounced back from a train wreck of an inaugural season. Seattle made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 and turned in an impressive performance. They took out the defending champion Colorado Avalanche before falling to the Stars in seven games.

Seattle began the season with an 8-8-5 record before an eight-game winning streak dropped their place in the standings. However, they have worked their way back up. They entered Friday's game with the Philadelphia Flyers just three points outside of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, have had the opposite trajectory of the Kraken. Vegas is the second youngest franchise in the NHL, but they have reached the summit. The Golden Knights are the defending Stanley Cup champions after winning it all back in June.

Vegas began the 2023-24 season on a similar high. In fact, the Golden Knights won 11 of their first 12 games this year. They did come back down to Earth after that, but remain one of the NHL's top teams. Despite having won two of their last seven games, they are tied on points with the Vancouver Canucks atop the Pacific Division.

Notable players to keep an eye on

For the Golden Knights, star forwards Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are ones to watch. Both players are producing at a point-per-game pace, with Eichel actually averaging more than a point per game so far. Jonathan Marchessault is another won to watch, as well. The 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner leads Vegas with 17 goals through 37 games this season.

For the Kraken, there are a number of ways to go here. Defenseman Vince Dunn is the star of this Seattle team. He leads the team with 29 points through 36 games entering Friday. Veteran forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann are also worth mentioning. McCann, in particular, is coming off a 40-goal season with Seattle last year.

Of course, though, eyes will also be on young forward Matty Beniers. The Michigan product is skating in his second NHL season after winning the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league in 2022-23. So far, the 21-year-old has five goals and 18 points for the Kraken this season.

In any event, this is shaping up to be an incredible game. And anyone can step up as a hero on New Year's Day. Let's see who emerges victorious between the Kraken and Golden Knights at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic.