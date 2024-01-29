Elvis Merzlikins has already requested a trade.

At the NHL Trade Deadline, there is a lot of speculation and rumor around who could move where. It's uncommon for fans to receive official confirmation that a player wants out. However, that is not the case with Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

The veteran goaltender publicly acknowledged that he has requested a trade out of Columbus. That makes the next month or so very interesting as the NHL Trade Deadline draws ever closer. And it begs all sorts of questions regarding who could trade for Merlikins and what a deal would look like.

With that in mind, let's see who could be in play. Here are the best destinations for Elvis Merzlikins as the Columbus Blue Jackets weigh their options with their dissatisfied puck-stopper ahead of the deadline in March.

Devils may be a fit

The New Jersey Devils entered the 2023-24 NHL season among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. However, things have not gone according to plan this year. They have struggled at times, and currently find themselves six points back of the Detroit Red Wings in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

One of the problematic areas for New Jersey is their goaltending. Starting netminder Vitek Vanecek has performed to an .886 save percentage this season. Behind him, Akira Schmid has performed a bit better with an .893 save percentage. However, these are not the performances needed to bring a team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Merlikins isn't the biggest upgrade available. However, he could represent a lower-cost option for the Devils. The Blue Jackets goalie is turning in solid performances despite playing for a team with less quality depth than New Jersey. All the Devils need is solid, stable goaltending, and Elvis Merlikins provides that.

Hurricanes could be in play

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they find themselves just two points back of the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. That said, they certainly could be active in the weeks leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Like the Devils, Carolina could find themselves in the market for a goalie. And the Blue Jackets could be one of the teams they call. The Hurricanes have already added a puck-stopper from the Blue Jackets, claiming Spencer Martin earlier in the year.

That said, the Hurricanes have had some issues in goal. To be fair, they have been without starting goalie Frederik Andersen. Andersen has played only a handful of games this year due to a blood clotting issue. He could return to the ice ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but it's uncertain as of now.

In any case, Carolina could use depth in goal, and Elvis Merzlikins could provide a much-needed boost. Making an intra-division deal is never easy, but don't rule out the Hurricanes in these sweepstakes.

Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs could link up

The Toronto Maple Leafs are fighting for leverage in the Eastern Conference playoff race right now. Toronto is one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings for the top wild card spot. And they are one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto certainly could use some help at the NHL Trade Deadline, and goaltending should be a priority. Martin Jones had a fine run of form, but Ilya Samsonov has had a rough season. Samsonov has improved as of late, but more is needed if the Maple Leafs want to go far.

The Blue Jackets have a solid goaltender on their roster, and there aren't any intra-division complications here. Perhaps Elvis Merzlikins finds himself on the Maple Leafs this spring as they try to win an ever-elusive Stanley Cup.