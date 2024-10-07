In 2022-23, Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers emerged as a potential star. He played to a near All-Star level and helped the Kraken shock the world in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Beniers' performances earned him the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the NHL. In 2023-24, though, he took a bit of a step back.

The Kraken remain confident in his abilities. Seattle signed Beniers to a huge contract extension this summer. However, Beniers knows he has more to offer his team. And he hopes to regain the form he had as a rookie as he enters his third NHL campaign.

“For me, first and foremost, I want to be back in playoffs like everybody else on this team,” the 21-year-old center said, via NHL.com. “so I think for me, it’s doing whatever I can to help this team win. I want to be someone that’s driving offense and creating momentum for this team and producing. That’s something I want to be doing and also playing a good two-way game defensively, playing against their top guys and being able shut them down as well, so those are the expectations.”

Kraken's Matty Beniers has impressed in training camp

Matty Beniers is hoping to play like the potential star he showed in his rookie season. It will certainly take a lot of work to reach that level again. However, he has certainly left an impression on his team in training camp. Head coach Dan Bylsma spoke about what he's seen so far.

“He’s determined,” Bylsma said, via NHL.com. “I wouldn’t say he’s got a chip on shoulder, but he didn’t like how last year went and both in his offseason work … and his mindset. He’s determined to turn it the other way.”

Expectations placed upon Beniers were high almost as soon as he became the second overall pick in 2021. The skill and upside he showed with the University of Michigan certainly aided in creating those expectations. However, Bylsma knows these expectations can lead to negative effects.

“I think the expectations are probably always a little too high on young players. They’re 18- and 19-year-old kids and he did outstanding in his rookie season,” Bylsma said, via NHL.com. “I think just early on, the disappointment of not returning to the scoresheet very often set in last season. That’s not the player he is and I have full confidence he is going to turn it the other way.”

The Kraken begin their season on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues. It will certainly be interesting to see how Seattle performs in the year ahead. A rejuvenated Beniers could certainly help the Kraken return to the postseason in 2025.