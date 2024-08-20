The Seattle Kraken enter their fourth season in the National Hockey League looking to have their best season yet. The Kraken finished off an eventful off-season by signing forward Matty Beniers, who was a restricted free agent, to a massive contract.

Beniers was the first draft pick in franchise history. Seattle picked him second overall in 2021 and he has been the face of the franchise ever since. He put up 57 points in his rookie season of 2022-23 to win the Calder Trophy as the top rookie. While he took a step back in 2023-24, the team expects him to continue to shine. The deal makes him the highest-paid forward on the team.

The former All-Star will turn 22 during the season and is now locked up in Seattle for most of his twenties. Beniers is not the first player from his draft class to sign long-term. The top pick from 2021, Sabres defenseman Owen Power, signed a seven-year deal of his own last summer.

Expectations for Kraken, Beniers this season

The Kraken have made multiple moves this off-season to get back to the playoffs. They beefed up their blue line by adding Stanley Cup Champion Brandon Montour from the Florida Panthers. Montour is entering his age-30 season and was spectacular in the playoffs. While the length of the seven-year deal could lead to some issues down the road, it is a good addition for now.

Another champion Chandler Stephenson has also joined Seattle. He signed a seven-year deal as well, worth $6.25 million per season. This deal was seen as an overpay by some, but adding a veteran center to play behind Beniers is a solid addition. The Kraken will benefit from having Stephenson in their lineup and on their penalty kill.

The Kraken must hope that Beniers puts up a career year under his new deal. He can be a 30-goal scorer in the NHL and he must live up to that ability this season for the Kraken to make the playoffs.