The Seattle Kraken have extended the contract of general manager Ron Francis through the 2026-27 season, according to Chris Johnston.

“Ron has done remarkable work over the last four years and deserves this recognition,” Seattle Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway told NHL.com. “He has built a tremendous team, putting Seattle hockey on the map. He is building for long-term success and is dedicated to our city, our fans, and our community.”

This move comes two weeks after the Kraken’s second season ended with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Dallas Stars in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Kraken had a remarkable 40-point turnaround from last season, notching the franchise’s first playoff berth and 100-point campaign. Seattle won its first playoff series by upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Ron Francis was a Hall of Fame player and is establishing himself as a prominent front office figure in his post-playing days. It’s not always easy to build a contender in the NHL, especially when starting from the ground up, but Francis so far has pulled the right strings. He’ll get the chance to further Seattle’s success across at least the next four seasons.

The NHL’s two newest teams, the Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, have laid out the blueprint for expansion teams of the future. The latter reached the Stanley Cup Final in its first season and again this year, while the Kraken were a win away from a Western Conference Final berth in its second season.