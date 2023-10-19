The Seattle Kraken are looking to build upon an incredibly successful sophomore season in the NHL. Seattle rebounded from a poor inaugural campaign and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023. However, things on the ice are not going great to begin the new season. Off the ice, though, the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena may be industry trailblazers.

Last week, Climate Pledge Arena became the first sports venue in the world to receive Zero-Carbon Certification, according to The Seattle Times. The Kraken received this certification through the International Future Living Institute (IFLI), a nonprofit organization.

“I’ve got like 19 (championship) rings someplace. This to me is one of the proudest things ever because this will last a lifetime,” Kraken owner Tim Leiweke told The Seattle Times. “This will last my daughter’s lifetime. And I think we’re going to get the rest of the industry to answer the charge now.”

To obtain certification, Climate Pledge Arena had to adhere to strict requirements from the IFLI. These requirements included providing documentation that the arena has replaced fossil fuel usage with renewable energy. Climate Pledge has solar panels on the roof and parking garage to supply electricity. The arena also receives clean power from Puget Sound Energy’s Lower Snake River wind farm, according to The Seattle Times.

Obtaining Zero-Carbon Certification usually takes five years. However, Climate Pledge pulled the feat off in only two. By 2025, the Kraken are on track to play in a venue entirely powered by self-produced solar and wind energy.

This news may not register on the radar of most sports fans, even local ones. That said, this is an incredible development and an amazing achievement on behalf of Kraken ownership. Let's see if other sports venues, NHL or otherwise, follow in Seattle's footsteps.