Cam Ward is preparing for an important rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. To make sure he's ready, he's embracing a strong work ethic he learned from his father.

Tennessee selected Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He enters the pros after a remarkable collegiate career with Incarnate Ward, Washington State and Miami.

Ward is going through the first training camp sessions with the Titans as they gear up for the 2025 campaign. Knowing how important it is for him to be at his best, he reflected on his personal experiences that allowed him to grow as a person and athlete.

“I've grown up watching my dad wake up at 4:30 doing a job he didn't like, so if I can't wake up early and do what I need to do for a job I do like, I shouldn't be playing football,” Ward said.

What's next for Cam Ward, Titans

It's undeniable that Cam Ward has disciplined himself to be the best player he can be for the Titans. How he rose the ranks as a high school star to college made it clear that he wishes to reach for the stars as a professional quarterback.

Ward's final collegiate season was one to admire. With the Miami Hurricanes, he completed 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also made 60 rushes for 204 yards and four scores. He received numerous accolades, including ACC Player of the Year, the Manning Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.

Tennessee may have to turn to Ward as their starting quarterback. Will Levis, who started for the squad last season, will miss this campaign due to shoulder surgery.

The Titans will hope to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They finished with a 3-14 record last season, being at the bottom of the AFC South Division standings.