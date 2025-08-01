Mike Yastrzemski began his professional baseball career under unique circumstances: a 14th-round draft pick who shares DNA with a Hall of Famer and Triple Crown winner. Expectations inevitably come with a famous surname, but he stood on his own and made a home for himself with the San Francisco Giants. While the 34-year-old outfielder has not achieved star status over the last seven seasons, he has still forged a bond with the Bay Area.

And it is one that Yastrzemski hopes will continue even though he is now heading to another ballclub. The Giants, forced into seller mode at the MLB trade deadline after losing 12 of their last 14 games, dealt the impending free agent to the Kansas City Royals for 21-year-old pitcher Yunior Marte.

Some fans may have pushed back on the idea of trading a former All-Star closer who is still under club control for two more years, but everyone should understand the logic behind trading Yastrzemski's expiring contract. Nevertheless, the team and fan base experienced some good times with the Andover, Massachusetts native, who is the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski. They also appreciate his unquestionable commitment to the franchise.

Yastrzemski made a terrific wall-clearing catch in foul territory on Wednesday that encapsulates the effort he consistently displayed while wearing the black and orange. The veteran ballplayer is going a step further in expressing his Giants pride following Thursday's trade.

Mike Yastrzemski says farewell to Giants

“Thank you, San Francisco,” Mike Yastrzemski posted on Instagram, via NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. “It's hard to put into words what this city, this organization, and this fan base have meant to me and my family. San Francisco gave me something I'll never forget – a chance. A chance to prove I belonged and a chance to grow.

“Over the past seven years, I've been lucky enough to call Oracle Park home. I've shared unforgettable moments on that field with my teammates – many of whom I now consider lifelong brothers. The Giants didn't just give me a jersey – they gave me, and my family a home.”

Yastrzemski batted .238 with 114 home runs, 346 RBIs, 148 doubles and 23 triples in 790 games with the team. He finished eighth in National League MVP voting during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and hit 17 or more dingers in four different seasons. The newest member of the Royals has endured his share of struggles at the plate, but he flashed a solid glove and remained a respected presence in the clubhouse during his time in San Francisco.

Giants fans will hopefully offer a warm greeting if and when they see him again in the Bay. Goodbyes are never easy, but people know that breakups are necessary in order to escape this ongoing skid.

Giants, Yastrzemski move toward new beginnings

This franchise added Rafael Devers in June and was competing for a Wild Card spot just last week. Life comes at you fast, though. Fresh off losing a six-game homestand versus the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, a much thinner San Francisco squad will try to regroup in Flushing, New York. Yastrzemski surely wanted his run with the Giants to end on a better note, but he will cherish his first big-league home nonetheless.

“While the next chapter begins, the memories in the black and orange will live with me forever,” he said. “I'll carry San Francisco with me – in my heart, in my game and in everything that comes next.”