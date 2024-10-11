The Seattle Kraken took a massive step back in 2023-24 thanks to a fatal flaw they must fix in the 2024-25 season. The flaw was one they should've fixed during the offseason, but Ron Francis dropped the ball in acquiring offensive talent.

The Kraken added some big contracts in Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour. However, neither move corrected their need to add more scoring to the lineup. Francis likely believes the problem's resolution could come internally, but it's a bold move.

The Kraken looked like they were on a similar trajectory to the Vegas Golden Knights in their second expansion season. They advanced to the postseason and upset the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round but fell in the second. It was a disappointing loss after knocking off the Avs, but it set the table for future success. Expectations were high for the Kraken entering the 2023-24 season, but Matty Beniers struggled and the rest of the offense followed.

Seattle finished 25th in the NHL in 2023-24. They had 19 fewer points and were 13 spots lower than their 2022-23 result. The backward trajectory wasn't good for a young team, but fans were optimistic that Francis would find a way to get better.

The lineup as currently constructed isn't going to scare anybody in the Western Conference, and the Kraken has just over $4,286 in cap space. It's hard to find an avenue where the Kraken fix this fatal flaw during the 2024-25 season.

Young Kraken forwards need to step up

Shane Wright and Tye Kartye are two forwards who Francis and the Kraken hope can make the jump. Kartye had just 20 points in 77 games with the Kraken last season but was over a point-per-game in junior and had 57 points in his rookie American Hockey League season. Shane Wright also hasn't been the player the Kraken thought they were drafting with the fourth overall pick in 2022. He tallied 47 points in 59 games in the AHL last season, but the Kraken need him to be a full-time NHL player.

Wright's slow start to his career could be proving that teams were right to pass on him in his draft year. He seemed like an automatic first-overall pick when the Montreal Canadiens came to the podium, but they selected Juraj Slafkovsky. The next two teams, the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets also passed over Wright. At the time it was controversial, but the three teams made the right move.

Beniers looked like a star for the Kraken in his rookie year when he won the Calder Trophy and had 24 goals and 33 assists in 80 games. He even impacted the Kraken's upset in the postseason, adding seven points in 14 games. Beniers was on the path to being the Kraken's first superstar but took a major step back last season with just 37 points in 77 games.

Seattle needs Beniers to find that rookie-year form. It's always a concern when scenarios like this happen, as the front office has to wonder if he was just a flash in the pan. They wish that isn't the case, as the 2024-25 season will be the first of a seven-year, $50 million deal.

Building from the blue line

An interesting wrinkle for the Kraken is that they may be trying to build their offense from the blue line. The move to spend much of their salary cap on Brandon Montour this offseason would support that theory.

Montour was integral for the Florida Panthers the past two seasons, but his offense regressed in 2023-24. He quarterbacked the Panthers' powerplay but lost that spot to Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the Stanley Cup run. Montour battled injury issues last season, but the Kraken are optimistic that he can return to his 73 points in 80 games from two seasons ago.

The Kraken is paying Vince Dunn even more annually to play a similar role to Montour. Dunn's biggest obstacle is staying healthy, playing just 59 games last season. However, he recorded 46 points in those 59 contests, a year after tallying 64 in 81 games. Dunn scored a goal in the season-opening loss to the St. Louis Blues and looks healthy after a difficult 2023-24.

Seattle has a third offensive defenseman this season, Ryker Evans. The 22-year-old blueliner has had some good seasons in the AHL, scoring 44 points in 71 games in his rookie season. He had 15 in 25 games last season, splitting the year between Coachella Valley and Seattle. However, he joined the minor league team for the playoff run and recorded another ten points. Evans earned his full-time spot in Seattle, and will instantly be relied on as an offensive contributor.