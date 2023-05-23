Kris Jenner came to support her local NBA team, the LA Lakers on Monday night. She was spotted sitting on the court side, of course nothing but the best for her, supporting Tristan Thompson. It must have worked, because the player scored his first points in weeks. Thanks, Kris!

Although, it didn’t make much of a difference for the Lakers team because the Nuggets took the win for the night. Thompson played for 10 minutes, and made two of his four attempted field goals for four points and one rebound. This was much better than the previous games, where Thompson showed up for only a minute in total for the first three games.

Kris came to the game with her partner Corey Gamble. They had front row seats to the Crypto.com Arena. According to TMZ, it’s good news that Kris came in support of Thompson; it shows that everything is all good for them. Actually, when Tristan Thompson first signed with the Lakers, Gamble attended the game and then partied hard with him afterwards.

Kris wasn’t the only big name in attendance. Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather, Alex Rodriguez, Kyrie Irving, and Edward Norton also attended the game. All of them showed up in support of the LA team.

As for Kris Jenner, she seems to be looking thinner than before. She was recently body shamed for taking the weight loss pill Ozempic after posting a series of Instagram photos where she look significantly thinner. Not only is it wrong to speculate on someone’s weight, it’s not healthy to take the prescription drug. Ozempic is meant to be taken for Type 2 Diabetes, and it can have dangerous side effects if used as a weight loss supplement.