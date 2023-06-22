The Boston Celtics completed a big trade for Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards late on Wednesday night, and Porzingis took to Twitter on Thursday to express his excitement to join the Celtics.

“☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ lets goooo” wrote Kristaps Porzingis on Twitter.

Celtics fans are excited to see Porzingis on the team, and they had plenty of reactions to his tweet. Let's get to them.

“Love you king ☘️” wrote @Thecelticshub.

“Banner 18 ☘️☘️” wrote @DemonSeamenn.

“The league is not ready ☘️” wrote @CelticsRiley.

“Welcome to Boston Godzingis!!☘️☘️” wrote @BOSSportsGordo.

“Welcome to the best sports city on the planet!!!” wrote @EraOfTheJ.

“Welcome to Boston Zingis Dingus!” wrote @Townado29.

“Need you healthy for the whole season and to be there for us in the playoffs. I wish you the best,” wrote @HisStankness.

“Welcome to Boston, KP!! I've wanted you on the Celtics for years so I'm glad it's finally coming to fruition,” @Stan_Logan1996.

Some fans were sad to see Marcus Smart, who spent nine years with the Celtics, leave the team in the trade.

“I love you, but I want to grieve just a little longer,” wrote @JaredZero_NBA.

“I'll miss Marcus, but really looking forward to KP on this Celtics team,” wrote @sameerhacharya.

“I already miss Smart,” wrote @JRR__Tokin.

It seems that despite the departure of Marcus Smart, Celtics fans are excited to have Porzingis on the team. It will be intriguing to see how the team plans to utilize him next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The expectation will be for the team to make another deep run in the NBA Playoffs.