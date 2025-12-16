Earlier today, the driver who crashed and terrorized Liverpool's Premier League title was jailed for 21 years and six months. Paul Doyle, aged 54, had terrorized Liverpool's victory parade earlier this year and injured 134 supporters.

Liverpool's woes continued when Doyle, while traveling to the city center on May 26, rammed his Ford Galaxy directly into supporters who were on their way home from the Premier League title celebrations after losing his temper. While Doyle initially denied the 31 offenses charged against him, he later accepted them and pleaded guilty on Nov. 26, moments before the prosecution opened his trial.

He pleaded guilty to charges encompassing dangerous driving, affray, 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent.

“The footage is truly shocking,” Judge Andrew Menary stated on Tuesday. “It is difficult, if not impossible, to convey in words alone the scenes of devastation you caused. It shows you deliberately accelerating into groups of fans, time and time again. To drive a vehicle into crowds of pedestrians with such persistence and disregard for human life defies ordinary understanding.”

The dashcam footage from the car played in the court showed the tragic and brutal moment when supporters, children, adults alike were thrown onto the car's bonnet or fell underneath the vehicle.

The former Royal Marine bawled his eyes out at Liverpool Crown Court over the two-day sentencing.

Doyle accepted the charge and claimed he did it in fury because he was unable to reach his destination fast enough. His lawyer, Simon Csoka, claimed, “The defendant is horrified by what he did. He is remorseful, ashamed, and deeply sorry for all those who were hurt or suffered.”

Doyle's moment of rage led to 78 of his victims' statements being read in court. The victims' ages ranged from 6-month-old Teddy Eveson to 77-year-old Susan Passey.

On the day of the tragedy, Doyle's car was brought to a halt when a fan named Dan Barr climbed into the backseat of the vehicle and held it in park mode.

Currently sentenced to over 21 years in jail, Doyle holds previous convictions for violence in the 1990s, including biting a sailor’s ear off.