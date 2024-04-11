Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced a setback in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against FC Barcelona, succumbing to a 3-2 defeat despite initially holding a lead, reported by GOAL. Raphinha's brilliance, coupled with lackluster performances from key players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kylian Mbappe, contributed to PSG's defeat. However, PSG manager Luis Enrique remains resolute in his belief that his team can overturn the deficit in the upcoming rematch.
Following the disappointing result, Enrique addressed the media, acknowledging the challenges PSG faced throughout the match. Despite moments of doubt and the eventual defeat, Enrique emphasized PSG's emotional resilience and their commitment to approaching the second leg as a final. He praised Barcelona for their victory but expressed confidence in PSG's ability to deliver a different outcome in the return fixture.
What Luis Enrique said
Enrique stated, “We have been good on an emotional level… We already consider the Barcelona match as a final to go and win… We accept the result and are now thinking about the return in Barcelona.” While individual performances like Mbappe's subdued showing were noted, Enrique focused on collective improvement and team efforts rather than singling out specific players for criticism.
Looking ahead to the rematch, Enrique adopted a determined stance, asserting PSG's readiness to face Barcelona in what he described as a “war.” Drawing from his extensive experience, including past successes with Barcelona, Enrique refused to concede favoritism to Barcelona and emphasized PSG's potential to secure victory in the return leg.
“I never see the opposition as favourites, whoever they are. In top-level competition, that's how I see it. And I will continue to believe that we will go to Barcelona to win the game. I repeat. We could have won this game. (Football) is about small details and let's hope that the small details go our way in the second leg. I have no doubt that we can achieve it and I believe that we will achieve it, if there is a team that does not speculate away from home it is us, there are six days left and we depend on winning and that the goals are not worth double away from home. All the games are open in the quarterfinals.” Enrique affirmed. Despite Barcelona's narrow advantage, Enrique's confidence in PSG's ability to capitalize on small details and emerge victorious remained unwavering.
What's next for PSG and FC Barcelona
With the second leg looming, PSG has the entire week to prepare for the crucial fixture, benefiting from a break in domestic commitments. Meanwhile, Barcelona faces a La Liga clash against Cadiz on Saturday evening, presenting a potential opportunity for PSG to gain an advantage in preparation and focus for the rematch.
As PSG prepares to face Barcelona in the Champions League rematch, Luis Enrique's resolute leadership and belief in his team's capabilities offer a source of motivation and optimism. Despite the challenges encountered in the first leg, PSG remains determined to seize victory and advance in the tournament. With strategic preparation and a collective commitment to excellence, PSG aims to defy the odds and emerge triumphant in the upcoming showdown against Barcelona.